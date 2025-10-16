Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland wins order for 1937 buses

Ashok Leyland wins order for 1937 buses

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

From Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings

Ashok Leyland announced that it has bagged an order from TNSTU's (Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings) for 1937 buses. This landmark order further strengthens Ashok Leyland's long-standing partnership with the TNSTU and reaffirms its dominant position in the bus industry.

Ashok Leyland has been the most preferred brand of TNSTU, with more than 21,000 Ashok Leyland buses operational in its fleet. These buses will be specially designed to ensure outstanding passenger comfort and will be equipped with the advanced iGen6 BS VI technology. The order includes a diverse mix of fully built and chassis configurations tailored for town, mofussil, and SETC applications. Each vehicle is built on the latest AIS 153-compliant chassis platform, meeting the most recent Indian safety and performance regulations while enhancing structural integrity, ride comfort, and vehicle reliability.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rossari Biotech gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Rossari Biotech gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 37 cr

SEBI Chair says Public Interest Must Be at Core of MII Governance

SEBI Chair says Public Interest Must Be at Core of MII Governance

Share India Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Share India Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Quick Heal Tech gains after Q2 PAT jumps 91% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Quick Heal Tech gains after Q2 PAT jumps 91% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Godavari Biorefineries rallies after securing European patent for anti-cancer compounds

Godavari Biorefineries rallies after securing European patent for anti-cancer compounds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon