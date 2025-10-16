Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI Chair says Public Interest Must Be at Core of MII Governance

SEBI Chair says Public Interest Must Be at Core of MII Governance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey, addressing the 2025 Public Interest Directors (PID) Conclave on Wednesday, noted that PIDs are empowered to ensure that "public interest" perspective is always considered when crucial decisions are taken by the Governing Board. He underscored the crucial role of PIDs in upholding the public interest within the governance frameworks of Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs). Pandey opined that the public interest perspective must remain at the forefront of all strategic and operational decisions made by MII governing boards. He called on PIDs to ensure that their interventions during board deliberations are not only thoughtful but also properly documented in meeting records.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Share India Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Share India Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Quick Heal Tech gains after Q2 PAT jumps 91% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Quick Heal Tech gains after Q2 PAT jumps 91% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Godavari Biorefineries rallies after securing European patent for anti-cancer compounds

Godavari Biorefineries rallies after securing European patent for anti-cancer compounds

Muthoot Capital slips after weak Q2 performance

Muthoot Capital slips after weak Q2 performance

Dollar index seen vulnerable near one-week low

Dollar index seen vulnerable near one-week low

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon