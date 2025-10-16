Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Share India Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Share India Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, Tips Music Ltd, Ganesh Housing Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2025.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, Tips Music Ltd, Ganesh Housing Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2025.

Share India Securities Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 179.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40805 shares in the past one month.

 

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd spiked 9.18% to Rs 1289. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tips Music Ltd soared 7.98% to Rs 541.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11777 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

realty sector, real estate

Festive surge: MahaRERA nods 405 realty projects across Maharashtra

Acne, acne face

Acne: A GP's guide to understanding, managing, and preventing it

Tata Steel

Gender diversity: Women to join all shifts of Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex zooms 450pts; Nifty atop 25,450; Auto, Realty shares shine

Air India

Air India in talks with Airbus, Boeing to buy 300 more wide-body jets

Ganesh Housing Ltd rose 7.73% to Rs 878.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2761 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd advanced 7.53% to Rs 3266.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10919 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3322 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Quick Heal Tech gains after Q2 PAT jumps 91% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Quick Heal Tech gains after Q2 PAT jumps 91% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Godavari Biorefineries rallies after securing European patent for anti-cancer compounds

Godavari Biorefineries rallies after securing European patent for anti-cancer compounds

Muthoot Capital slips after weak Q2 performance

Muthoot Capital slips after weak Q2 performance

Dollar index seen vulnerable near one-week low

Dollar index seen vulnerable near one-week low

Nifty tad above 24,450; consumer durables share advance

Nifty tad above 24,450; consumer durables share advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon