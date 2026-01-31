Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 222.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.48% to Rs 1827.33 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 222.59% to Rs 2111.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 654.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.48% to Rs 1827.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2387.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1827.332387.8923.8226.75274.31364.70232.71306.652111.41654.51

