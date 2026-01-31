Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 222.59% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 23.48% to Rs 1827.33 croreNet profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 222.59% to Rs 2111.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 654.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.48% to Rs 1827.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2387.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1827.332387.89 -23 OPM %23.8226.75 -PBDT274.31364.70 -25 PBT232.71306.65 -24 NP2111.41654.51 223
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:11 AM IST