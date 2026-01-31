Quint Digital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 268.04% to Rs 31.32 crore

Net profit of Quint Digital reported to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 268.04% to Rs 31.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.31.328.51-11.40-45.36-1.46-1.75-2.84-3.0439.10-3.13

