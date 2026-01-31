Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quint Digital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 268.04% to Rs 31.32 crore

Net profit of Quint Digital reported to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 268.04% to Rs 31.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales31.328.51 268 OPM %-11.40-45.36 -PBDT-1.46-1.75 17 PBT-2.84-3.04 7 NP39.10-3.13 LP

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

