Servotech Renewable Power System consolidated net profit rises 60.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Servotech Renewable Power System rose 60.48% to Rs 14.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.42% to Rs 211.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 216.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.211.07216.3013.277.4925.0914.3520.2812.8314.709.16

