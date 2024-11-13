Business Standard
Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 43.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Sales rise 31.12% to Rs 35.14 crore

Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 43.48% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.12% to Rs 35.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.1426.80 31 OPM %2.481.53 -PBDT0.640.36 78 PBT0.480.21 129 NP0.330.23 43

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

