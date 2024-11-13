MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.88% to Rs 144.83 croreNet profit of MMP Industries rose 24.84% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 144.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales144.83126.07 15 OPM %7.825.86 -PBDT10.607.67 38 PBT8.215.79 42 NP5.834.67 25
