Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon JV secures project of Rs 474.38 cr

Ashoka Buildcon JV secures project of Rs 474.38 cr

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

From Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam

Ashoka Buildcon in joint venture with Aakshya Infra Project has received letter of acceptance from Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam for the project Construction of H.L.R.C.C. Bridge (Total Length 2280 meter) over River Gandak with other Major Bridges in approach road between Fatehabad in Paroo block & Chanchaliya in Saraiya Block in the district of Muzaffarpur on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Mode'. The accepted bid project price is Rs 474.38 crore. The company's share in project bid price is Rs 241.93 crore (51%).

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

