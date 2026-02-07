Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PM Modi: India to Boost Defence, Security, and Innovation Partnership with Malaysia

PM Modi: India to Boost Defence, Security, and Innovation Partnership with Malaysia

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is looking at boosting defence and security ties and enhancing economic and innovation partnership with Malaysia. "The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years," he said in a departure statement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ram Ratna Wires Q3 PAT climbs 73% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Ram Ratna Wires Q3 PAT climbs 73% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Bajel Projects secures 765 kV Vindhyachal Pool - Prayagraj transmission line project

Bajel Projects secures 765 kV Vindhyachal Pool - Prayagraj transmission line project

Ashoka Buildcon JV secures project of Rs 474.38 cr

Ashoka Buildcon JV secures project of Rs 474.38 cr

Ashoka Buildcon JV secures project in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Ashoka Buildcon JV secures project in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

U.S. and India Reach Framework for Interim Trade Agreement to Boost Reciprocal Market Access and Supply Chain Resilience

U.S. and India Reach Framework for Interim Trade Agreement to Boost Reciprocal Market Access and Supply Chain Resilience

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance