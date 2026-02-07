PM Modi: India to Boost Defence, Security, and Innovation Partnership with Malaysia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is looking at boosting defence and security ties and enhancing economic and innovation partnership with Malaysia. "The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years," he said in a departure statement.
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 12:31 PM IST