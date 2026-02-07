Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajel Projects secures 765 kV Vindhyachal Pool - Prayagraj transmission line project

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Bajel Projects announced that it has been awarded an "Ultra Mega" domestic order valued at over Rs 400 crore. The project involves the development of high-capacity transmission infrastructure critical for the stability and efficiency of India's inter-regional power flow.

The contract, designated as Transmission Line Package TL02, involves the construction of the 765 kV Vindhyachal Pool - Prayagraj D/c line (Part-II). This high-voltage corridor is a vital component of the "Inter-regional (NR-WR) Transmission System strengthening" initiative. It is specifically engineered to relieve the loading of the existing 765 kV Vindhyachal-Varanasi D/c line, ensuring a more resilient and balanced exchange of power between the Northern and Western Grids.

 

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

