Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA for $67-million project from Govt of Guyana

Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA for $67-million project from Govt of Guyana

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Ashoka Buildcon said that it has received letter of acceptance from Government of Guyana, Public Works Department for a project worth $67.25 million.

The contract is for executing the Phase-2 of the 'East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project (Eccles to Providence).

The contract has to be executed within a period of 18 months.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 73.1% to Rs 432.23 crore despite a 11.7% decline in net sales to Rs 2,694.42 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

The scrip shed 0.93% to currently trade at Rs 202.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Stainless Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd drops for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Nifty slides below 24,800; European mrkt decline

Nifty slides below 24,800; European mrkt decline

PBOC chief calls for multi-polar currency system; promotes digital yuan

PBOC chief calls for multi-polar currency system; promotes digital yuan

MTAR Tech inks 10-year contract with weatherford products GMBH

MTAR Tech inks 10-year contract with weatherford products GMBH

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVERSOS 10th 12th Result 2025 OutGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon