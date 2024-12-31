Business Standard

Asian Hotels North hits the roof, spurts 60% in seven days

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Asian Hotels North was locked in an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 318.45, extending gains for seven consecutive trading sessions.

Shares of the Asian Hotels North surged 60.15% in seven trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 198.84 on 19 December 2024.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 318.45 today. The counter has soared 194.18% from its 52-week low of Rs 108.25 hit on 21 March 2024.

On the BSE, 0.04 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2,038 shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, soaring 59.19% as against Sensex's 2.08% decline.

 

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 61.76% as against an 8.68% drop in Sensex.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, rising 38.28% as against Sensex's 8.18% surge.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 84.401. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 207.56, 197.19 and 172.27, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Asian Hotels (North) is engaged in the company operating hotels in New Delhi.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 51.96 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to a net loss of Rs 23.08 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Net sales advanced 4.9% to Rs 78.08 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 74.43 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

