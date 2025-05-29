Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 56.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 21.61 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 56.82% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 21.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.93% to Rs 10.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 103.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales21.6121.38 1 103.14112.36 -8 OPM %27.1618.33 -17.4018.31 - PBDT4.922.77 78 14.1217.49 -19 PBT4.502.10 114 12.4915.89 -21 NP3.452.20 57 10.2913.18 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

