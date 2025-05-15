Asian markets remain subdued, China benchmark eases 0.68%

Sentiment in Asian markets remains subdued as markets digested the latest actions on the trade tariff front. A mood of caution prevailed as markets waited for further developments in trade negotiations as well as progress in the Iran nuclear deal.
China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.68 percent to finish trading at 3,380.82. The day's trading ranged between 3,402.87 and 3,378.02. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.6 percent lower at 10,186.45.
