Asian markets remain subdued, China benchmark eases 0.68%

Asian markets remain subdued, China benchmark eases 0.68%

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sentiment in Asian markets remains subdued as markets digested the latest actions on the trade tariff front. A mood of caution prevailed as markets waited for further developments in trade negotiations as well as progress in the Iran nuclear deal.

China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.68 percent to finish trading at 3,380.82. The day's trading ranged between 3,402.87 and 3,378.02. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.6 percent lower at 10,186.45.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

