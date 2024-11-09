Business Standard
Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 42.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 42.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Sales decline 5.31% to Rs 8003.02 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints declined 42.37% to Rs 694.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1205.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.31% to Rs 8003.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8451.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8003.028451.93 -5 OPM %15.4920.31 -PBDT1381.171859.66 -26 PBT1139.181650.94 -31 NP694.641205.42 -42

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

