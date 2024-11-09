CMS Info Systems allots 11.81 lakh equity shares under ESOP

CMS Info Systems has allotted 11,81,905 equity shares under ESOP on 09 November 2024. Consequent to the above allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 1,631,831,360/- consisting of 163,183,136 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each to Rs 1,643,650,410/- consisting of 164,365,041equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each.
