Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 10.81 croreNet profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 44.44% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.8111.41 -5 OPM %6.577.10 -PBDT1.021.11 -8 PBT0.800.93 -14 NP0.150.27 -44
