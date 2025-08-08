Friday, August 08, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian shares end lower, China benchmark ends 0.12% lower

Asian shares end lower, China benchmark ends 0.12% lower

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly lower in cautious trade on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs targeting more than 90 nations came into force just after midnight.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended 0.12 percent lower at 3,635.13 after Trump demanded the immediate resignation of new Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, calling him "highly conflicted" due to his ties to Chinese firms. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.89 percent to 24,858.82.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) IPO ends with 12.48x subscription

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) IPO ends with 12.48x subscription

Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 146.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 146.59% in the June 2025 quarter

MMP Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

MMP Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 15.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 15.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 25.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 25.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon