Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 146.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.77% to Rs 84.60 croreNet profit of Inspirisys Solutions rose 146.59% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.77% to Rs 84.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 104.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales84.60104.15 -19 OPM %10.125.73 -PBDT9.244.60 101 PBT7.933.53 125 NP6.142.49 147
