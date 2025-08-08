Friday, August 08, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 146.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 146.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Sales decline 18.77% to Rs 84.60 crore

Net profit of Inspirisys Solutions rose 146.59% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.77% to Rs 84.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 104.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales84.60104.15 -19 OPM %10.125.73 -PBDT9.244.60 101 PBT7.933.53 125 NP6.142.49 147

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MMP Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

MMP Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 15.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 15.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 25.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 25.72% in the June 2025 quarter

HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit rises 15.66% in the June 2025 quarter

HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit rises 15.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Majestic Auto consolidated net profit rises 30.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Majestic Auto consolidated net profit rises 30.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon