Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 25.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 403.21 croreNet profit of Poly Medicure rose 25.72% to Rs 93.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 403.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 384.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales403.21384.78 5 OPM %26.3227.01 -PBDT146.20118.11 24 PBT122.9598.46 25 NP93.0874.04 26
