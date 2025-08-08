Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 15.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.72% to Rs 791.36 croreNet profit of Hi-Tech Pipes rose 15.90% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.72% to Rs 791.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 866.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales791.36866.98 -9 OPM %5.184.92 -PBDT34.1429.13 17 PBT27.9724.00 17 NP20.9218.05 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content