Nifty July futures trade at discount

Nifty July futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Reliance Industries, Eternal and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,090.70, a discount of 49 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,139.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 122.30 points or 0.49% to 25,090.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.66% to 11.20.

Reliance Industries, Eternal and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier II capital up to Rs 500 cr

Ganesh Housing Corp declines after PAT slides 18% to Rs 93 cr in Q1 FY26

Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 31.20% in the June 2025 quarter

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 16.42% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

