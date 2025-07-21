Monday, July 21, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index records a surge of 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index records a surge of 1.62%

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Financial Services index ended up 1.62% at 26986.95 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ICICI Bank Ltd rose 2.81%, HDFC Bank Ltd jumped 2.20% and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd added 2.06%. The Nifty Financial Services index has increased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 2.28% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.26% and Nifty Bank index increased 1.19% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.49% to close at 25090.7 while the SENSEX increased 0.54% to close at 82200.34 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty July futures trade at discount

Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier II capital up to Rs 500 cr

Ganesh Housing Corp declines after PAT slides 18% to Rs 93 cr in Q1 FY26

Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 31.20% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

