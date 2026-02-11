Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Simplex Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net loss of Simplex Realty reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.210.26 -19 OPM %-504.76-576.92 -PBDT-0.460.74 PL PBT-0.500.70 PL NP-0.360.47 PL

