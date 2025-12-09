Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks decline, China benchmark down 0.37%

Asian stocks decline, China benchmark down 0.37%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Asian stocks declined on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday, where the U.S. central bank is broadly expected to deliver a 25 basis-point rate cut despite existing divisions with the committee.

Traders remain anxious about the Federal Reserve's future easing pace, given conflicting trends of a cooling job market and sticky inflation, as well as gaps in the data from the government shutdown.

The U.S. dollar was under pressure in Asian trade and gold traded below $4,200 per ounce while oil prices were steady after slipping 2 percent in the previous two sessions.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.37 percent at 3,909.52 after the country's top decision-making body, the Politburo, announced plans to strengthen domestic demand for 2026 with "more proactive fiscal policy" and "appropriately loose monetary policy".

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.29 percent to 25,434.23, dragged down by tech stocks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.29%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.29%

Nifty drops below 26,000 as Fed nerves, sliding rupee and FII selling hit trade

Nifty drops below 26,000 as Fed nerves, sliding rupee and FII selling hit trade

Sensex settles 436 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,850 mark; VIX slides 1.55%

Sensex settles 436 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,850 mark; VIX slides 1.55%

RBI says residents and non-residents permitted to do transactions in interest-rate derivatives in rupees

RBI says residents and non-residents permitted to do transactions in interest-rate derivatives in rupees

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon