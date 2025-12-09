Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.29%

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.29% at 8251.3 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India jumped 2.53%, Canara Bank added 2.35% and Indian Bank gained 1.90%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 4.96% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.19% and Nifty Realty index gained 0.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.47% to close at 25839.65 while the SENSEX has declined 0.51% to close at 84666.28 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty drops below 26,000 as Fed nerves, sliding rupee and FII selling hit trade

Sensex settles 436 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,850 mark; VIX slides 1.55%

RBI says residents and non-residents permitted to do transactions in interest-rate derivatives in rupees

Nifty December futures trade at premium

DXY stays largely stable ahead of Fed decision

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

