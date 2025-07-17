Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian stocks rise broadly, China benchmark rise 0.37%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump denied that he plans to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Gold prices slipped around half a percent in Asian trade as the dollar strengthened on eased market tensions. Oil prices moved sideways due to tariff uncertainty.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.37 percent to 3,516.83 as Citi upgraded China equities citing improved earnings trends and structural growth themes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fluctuated before finishing marginally lower at 24,498.95.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

