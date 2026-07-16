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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ASM Technologies Ltd Surges 3.52%

ASM Technologies Ltd Surges 3.52%

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

ASM Technologies Ltd has added 20.11% over last one month compared to 0.09% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.76% rise in the SENSEX

ASM Technologies Ltd gained 3.52% today to trade at Rs 4599.3. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.75% to quote at 27888.43. The index is down 0.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zensar Technologies Ltd increased 3.35% and L&T Technology Services Ltd added 3.31% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 24.79 % over last one year compared to the 6.35% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

ASM Technologies Ltd has added 20.11% over last one month compared to 0.09% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1383 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30256 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4630 on 16 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2099.9 on 16 Mar 2026.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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