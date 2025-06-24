Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astec Life gains after board approves rights issue of up to Rs 250-cr

Astec Life gains after board approves rights issue of up to Rs 250-cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Astec Lifesciences jumped 6.74% to Rs 817.30 after the company announced that its board has approved raising up to Rs 250 crore through a rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board, at a meeting held on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, approved the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each for an amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore. The rights issue will be offered to eligible equity shareholders as of the record date, which will be announced in due course.

Astec Lifesciences is into the manufacturing of agrochemical active ingredients (technical), bulk and formulations, and intermediate products, and it sells its products in India as well as exports them to approximately 24 countries.

 

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 16.08 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 0.964 crore reported in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 22.26% YoY to Rs 119.53 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mukand Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mukand Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹36,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹36,000 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex zooms 1,026 pts, Nifty crosses 25,250 as Trump signals Israel-Iran ceasefire

Sensex zooms 1,026 pts, Nifty crosses 25,250 as Trump signals Israel-Iran ceasefire

Euro speculative net longs climb to 9-month high

Euro speculative net longs climb to 9-month high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon