Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukand Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mukand Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Foods & Inns Ltd, Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd, Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd and Parsvnath Developers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2025.

Mukand Ltd surged 14.68% to Rs 131.25 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 99284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11192 shares in the past one month.

 

Foods & Inns Ltd soared 14.32% to Rs 117.69. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24226 shares in the past one month.

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd spiked 12.67% to Rs 238.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd exploded 11.49% to Rs 13.29. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19387 shares in the past one month.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd spurt 10.79% to Rs 19.81. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹36,000 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex zooms 1,026 pts, Nifty crosses 25,250 as Trump signals Israel-Iran ceasefire

Euro speculative net longs climb to 9-month high

Glenmark Pharma launches TEVIMBRA in India

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

