AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod for Enhertu

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod for Enhertu

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

AstraZeneca Pharma India said that it has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), to import for sale and distribution of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan 100mg/5mL vial lyophilized powder, under brand name, Enhertu.

Through this approval, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan 100mg/5mL vial lyophilized powder is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

AstraZeneca Pharma is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in four therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory and Rare Disease.

 

The companys standalone net profit surged 60.1% to Rs 56.08 crore on 35.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 526.31 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip advanced 1.12% to settle at Rs 9324.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

