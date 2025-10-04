Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Highway Infra secures Rs 1 crore EPC order for E-Bus charging infrastructure at Indore Depot

Highway Infra secures Rs 1 crore EPC order for E-Bus charging infrastructure at Indore Depot

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Highway Infrastructure has announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) services contract worth Rs 1.08 crore from Atal Indore City Transport Services.

The contract pertains to the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of external electrification infrastructure for e-bus charging at the Dewas Naka Depot (Niranjanpur) under the PM E-Bus Seva scheme.

As per the terms, the contract valued at Rs 1,08,68,000 and it will be executed within four months from the date of signing. The scope of work includes the full EPC responsibilities necessary for enabling e-bus charging infrastructure at the designated depot.

 

Highway Infrastructure will be required to provide a performance security equivalent to 3% of the contract value in the form of a Term Deposit Receipt. Additionally, an extra Performance Bank Guarantee amounting to 14% of the contract value will also be submitted in the form of a Term Deposit Receipt.

The company clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. The company further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

HIL is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi slams Congress, RJD for 'devastated' education system in Bihar

IND squad announcement

India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Shubman Gill named ODI captain; Rohit-Kohli back in squad

Shubman Gill

India squad for Australia tour: Gill replaces Sharma as new ODI captain

Maharashtra Rains

Nepal restricts vehicle movement around Kathmandu due to heavy rainfall

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Two Indian men jailed in Singapore for robbing and assaulting sex workers

The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.

For the twelve months ended 31 March 2025, HIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.40 crore on revenue of Rs 495.72 crore.

The scrip had rose 0.01% to end at Rs 80.11 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE Index Services launches BSE Hospitals Index

BSE Index Services launches BSE Hospitals Index

Sobha records sales value of Rs 1,902.6 crore in Q2; clocks new sales area of 1.39 million square feet

Sobha records sales value of Rs 1,902.6 crore in Q2; clocks new sales area of 1.39 million square feet

Ceigall India receives LoA from MSEDCL for setting up solar power projects in Maharashtra

Ceigall India receives LoA from MSEDCL for setting up solar power projects in Maharashtra

Highway Infrastructure wins contract worth Rs 1.08 cr under PM E-Bus Seva

Highway Infrastructure wins contract worth Rs 1.08 cr under PM E-Bus Seva

Highway Infrastructure wins contract under PM E-Bus Seva

Highway Infrastructure wins contract under PM E-Bus Seva

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon