Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin expands U.S. portfolio with launch of Liraglutide Injection

Lupin expands U.S. portfolio with launch of Liraglutide Injection

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Lupin has announced the launch of its Liraglutide Injection, 18 mg/3 mL (6 mg/mL) Single-Patient-Use Prefilled Pen in the United States.

The product is bioequivalent to Novo Nordisk Inc.s Victoza Injection, 18 mg/3 mL (6 mg/mL), and is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for improving glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients aged 10 years and older with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The reference drug, Victoza, has an estimated annual U.S. market sale of approximately $350 million (IQVIA MAT Aug 2025).

Spiro Gavaris, President U.S. Generics, Lupin, said, We are pleased to launch Liraglutide Injection in the U.S. This marks a significant milestone in enhancing our portfolio of complex injectables and highlights our continued commitment to making essential therapies more accessible for patients.

 

In an another exchange filing, Lupin disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection of its Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility from 8 July to 17, July 2025. The inspection concluded with the issuance of a Form-483 citing four observations. Subsequently, the FDA classified the inspection status of the facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

The company affirmed it is actively working with the FDA to address the compliance issues and remains committed to meeting current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards across all its manufacturing sites.

Also Read

Shubman Gill

India squad for Australia tour: Gill replaces Sharma as new ODI captain

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Here's why Rohit removed as India ODI captain? Agarkar gives the reason

Agarkar Press conference

India squad announcement: Shubman Gill named ODI captain; Rohit-Kohli back in squad

india eu trade negotiations

EU eyes bigger role in 'Make in India' as FTA talks set to begin on Oct 6

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

5 arrested for putting up 'I love Muhammad' poster in UP's Meerut

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on an 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter declined 0.49% to Rs 1,972 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Highway Infra secures Rs 1 crore EPC order for E-Bus charging infrastructure at Indore Depot

Highway Infra secures Rs 1 crore EPC order for E-Bus charging infrastructure at Indore Depot

BSE Index Services launches BSE Hospitals Index

BSE Index Services launches BSE Hospitals Index

Sobha records sales value of Rs 1,902.6 crore in Q2; clocks new sales area of 1.39 million square feet

Sobha records sales value of Rs 1,902.6 crore in Q2; clocks new sales area of 1.39 million square feet

Ceigall India receives LoA from MSEDCL for setting up solar power projects in Maharashtra

Ceigall India receives LoA from MSEDCL for setting up solar power projects in Maharashtra

Highway Infrastructure wins contract worth Rs 1.08 cr under PM E-Bus Seva

Highway Infrastructure wins contract worth Rs 1.08 cr under PM E-Bus Seva

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon