Friday, June 20, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Orient Cement Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd and ERIS Lifesciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 June 2025.

Orient Cement Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd and ERIS Lifesciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 June 2025.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd crashed 4.50% to Rs 8998.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7605 shares in the past one month.

Orient Cement Ltd lost 4.49% to Rs 233.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 99812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77687 shares in the past one month.

 

India Cements Ltd tumbled 4.09% to Rs 307.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34658 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock market close: Sensex up 1,046 pts, Nifty tops 25K as markets snap 3-day fall; all sectors gain

ENG vs IND 1st Test

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: England win the toss, opt to field first

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Sensex rises 1,100 pts, Nifty tops 25,100: What's driving market rally?

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee rises after three-day slide on likely FII inflows; ends at 86.59/$

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant gets 21-acre plot in Andhra for 99 paise to build IT campus

Concord Biotech Ltd plummeted 3.89% to Rs 1891.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12882 shares in the past one month.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd shed 3.38% to Rs 1676.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15943 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Krishival Foods jumps 19% in four days

Krishival Foods jumps 19% in four days

Sai Life Sciences rises on completion of second phase expansion at Bidar facility

Sai Life Sciences rises on completion of second phase expansion at Bidar facility

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Endurance Technologies Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Endurance Technologies Ltd counter

Tech Mahindra allots Equity shares

Tech Mahindra allots Equity shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon