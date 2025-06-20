Friday, June 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at Endurance Technologies Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Endurance Technologies Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Endurance Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 29.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, BEML Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 June 2025.

Endurance Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 29.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.59% to Rs.2,550.00. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 2.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37896 shares. The stock rose 4.55% to Rs.2,054.00. Volumes stood at 78409 shares in the last session.

 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 354.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.03% to Rs.410.00. Volumes stood at 55.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 15.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.97% to Rs.742.40. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.

BEML Ltd clocked volume of 35.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.14% to Rs.4,679.50. Volumes stood at 13.42 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

