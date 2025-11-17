Atal Realtech standalone net profit declines 42.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.54% to Rs 19.74 croreNet profit of Atal Realtech declined 42.54% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.54% to Rs 19.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.7428.42 -31 OPM %12.8710.20 -PBDT1.912.58 -26 PBT1.642.42 -32 NP1.041.81 -43
