Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.46% to Rs 11.65 croreNet profit of Silgo Retail rose 80.00% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 81.46% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.656.42 81 OPM %17.7716.67 -PBDT2.081.06 96 PBT2.071.07 93 NP1.440.80 80
