Rajnish Wellness standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.11% to Rs 12.00 croreNet profit of Rajnish Wellness declined 78.57% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.11% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.0017.42 -31 OPM %-1.922.76 -PBDT0.080.38 -79 PBT0.080.37 -78 NP0.060.28 -79
