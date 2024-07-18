Atharv Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 94.09% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Atharv Enterprises remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 94.09% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.274.57 -94 OPM %-166.67-9.19 -PBDT0.070.06 17 PBT0.060.05 20 NP0.040.04 0
