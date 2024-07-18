Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 3.57%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 3.57% at 2009.65 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 8.43%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped 7.35% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 4.19%. The Nifty Media index has increased 2.00% over last one year compared to the 25.05% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 2.22% and Nifty PSE index has dropped 1.37% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.76% to close at 24800.85 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.78% to close at 81343.46 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Centre may cut fiscal deficit target slightly in Budget after revenue boost

Russo Brothers to direct next Avengers films, Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars

Bigbasket ventures into SaaS-based supply chain platform BB Matrix

Revival in rural spending pushing demand conditions: RBI bulletin

SC directs NTA to publish centre-wise results of NEET-UG by July 20

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon