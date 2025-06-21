Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Atishay bags Rs 59 lakh contract from Alwar Central Cooperative Bank

Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Atishay announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 59.22 lakh from the Alwar Central Cooperative Bank, under the Cooperative Department, Alwar, Rajasthan.

The scope of the work order includes the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of micro ATM devices for primary agricultural credit societies (PACS).

The orders are to be completed by 18th July, 2025. The total value of the contracts is Rs 59.22 lakhs, inclusive of all applicable duties and taxes.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies do not have any interest in the entity awarded the orders. Furthermore, the orders do not fall within related party transactions, as per the information provided.

 

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and retail fintech services.

The companys standalone net profit slipped 6.34% to Rs 2.36 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2.52 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations tanked 26.50% to Rs 12.84 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 17.47 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.18% to settle at Rs 139.25 on Friday, 20 June 2025.

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

