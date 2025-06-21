Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITCONS E-Solutions secures Rs 2-cr order from Power Grid Corporation

Image

Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 2.19 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for the supply of 23 highly skilled manpower resources on a contractual basis.

The total contract value stands at Rs 2,19,89,056.97 for a period of two years, commencing from 1 July 2025 and concluding on 30 June 2027.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna 'company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

 

On Friday, shares of ITCONS E-Solutions declined 0.56% to close at Rs 506.35, while shares of Power Grid Corporation rose 2.38% to end at Rs 293.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

