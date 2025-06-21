Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Waaree Renewable Tech's solar EPC order value rises by Rs 247-cr to Rs 1,480-cr

Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Waaree Renewable Technologies announced that the value of its existing solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order has been revised upward by Rs 246.92 crore, bringing the total order value to Rs 1,480.40 crore.

The order pertains to a 2,012.47 megawatt peak (MWp) ground-mounted solar PV project, and all existing terms and conditions of the original contract remain unchanged.

In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed it received the revised scope of work under the same contract on June 20, 2025. The project continues to be executed for a domestic entity. The project execution timeline is expected to be decided mutually.

 

This enhancement in scope follows Waarees original announcement in November 2024 about securing the commercial contract for the large-scale renewable energy project.

The company clarified that the contract does not fall under related party transactions and that the promoters or group companies have no vested interest in the client entity.

Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) is subsidiary company of Waaree Group and spearheading the Solar EPC business. The company provides clean energy to its clients by setting up both on-site solar projects (rooftop and ground-mounted) and off-site solar farms (open access solar plants).

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 82.7% to Rs 93.81 crore on 74.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 476.58 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rallied 4.37% to settle at Rs 984.80 on Friday, 20 June 2025.

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

