Atishay gains on securing Rs 86 lakh order from Central Co-operative Bank, Bikaner

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Atishay rose 1.04% to Rs 139.20 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 85.54 lakh from The Central Co-operative Bank, Bikaner.

The contract, awarded under the Co-operative Department of Rajasthan, involves the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of Micro ATM devices for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

According to the company, the execution of the project is scheduled to be completed by 2nd July 2025.

The company clarified that neither the promoters nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

Furthermore, the order does not fall within the scope of related party transactions and is confirmed to be executed at arms length terms.

 

The companys standalone net profit slipped 6.34% to Rs 2.36 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2.52 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations tanked 26.50% to Rs 12.84 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 17.47 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and retail fintech services.

The company currently has a market capitalization of Rs 152.86 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

