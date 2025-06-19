Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FM says India has 87% Fintech adoption rate compared to 67% globally

FM says India has 87% Fintech adoption rate compared to 67% globally

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that the speed with which innovation is happening in the country is a dream for many. The Union Minister congratulated the winners and praised banks and fintech for doing extraordinarily well in the digital payments sector. Creating new paradigms is something unique to Indian Fintech, which several countries have already appreciated. These nations are collaborating with India on the same, Sitharaman said. Today UPI is active in 7 countries, the minister added. The Union Minister said that nearly half of all real time digital transactions of the world are happening in India with 35 crore active users being a part of UPI system. Recognising the role of people in adopting Fintech, Sitharaman said that India's digital payments success story is a collective effort of all the stakeholders. India has 87% Fintech adoption rate compared to 67% globally. The Union Minister also persuaded the banks and Fintech to reach the remotest areas of the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen weakens past 145 as dollar rallies post Fed

Yen weakens past 145 as dollar rallies post Fed

Nifty fails to hold 24,800 level; PSU Bank shares under pressure

Nifty fails to hold 24,800 level; PSU Bank shares under pressure

Dollar index at one-week high as Fed holds rates steady; safe haven demand supports

Dollar index at one-week high as Fed holds rates steady; safe haven demand supports

India can become a global leader in long-haul tourism with the right focus and sustained investment: FICCI-Skift Report

India can become a global leader in long-haul tourism with the right focus and sustained investment: FICCI-Skift Report

AAVAS Financiers gains as board approves Rs 200 crore NCD issuance via private placement

AAVAS Financiers gains as board approves Rs 200 crore NCD issuance via private placement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVERSOS 10th 12th Result 2025 OutGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon