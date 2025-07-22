Atishay surges after consortium bags contract from Karnataka's State Election Commission

Atishay jumped 4.54% to Rs 134.80 after the company announced its consortium with Gundal Business has been awarded a rate contract by the State Election Commission, Karnataka.
The said rate contract is valid for five years, i.e. up to 20 July 2030. The contract covers the preparation (generation, integration & merging of electoral database) and printing of photo electoral rolls & other printing works activities for local body elections across all 31 districts in Karnataka.
As a rate-based contract, it has no fixed monetary value upfront. The total earnings will depend on the actual work orders placed during the five-year period. However, due to its significant scale and scope, the expected potential value is considerable.
Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and retail fintech services.
The companys standalone net profit slipped 6.34% to Rs 2.36 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2.52 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations tanked 26.50% to Rs 12.84 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 17.47 crore posted in Q4 FY24.
