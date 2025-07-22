Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhanlaxmi Bank gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 12 crore in Q1

Dhanlaxmi Bank gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 12 crore in Q1

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Dhanlaxmi Bank advanced 3.49% to Rs 30.25 after the bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 12.18 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 8 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Total income jumped 20.45% year on year to Rs 407.06 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The bank reported a profit despite higher provisions and contingencies of Rs 21 crore, compared with Rs 4.7 crore in the year-ago period, as per the exchange filing.

On the segmental front, revenue from treasury stood at Rs 76.38 crore (up 27.28% YoY), revenue from retail banking stood at Rs 218.58 crore (up 17.04% YoY), revenue from corporate and wholesale banking stood at Rs 109.28 crore (up 22.29% YoY), and revenue from other banking operations stood at Rs 2.82 crore (up 55.8% YoY) during the quarter.

 

On the asset quality front, the ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 3.22% as of 30 June 2025, as against 2.98% as of 31 March 2025 and 4.04% as of 30 June 2024. The ratio of net NPAs stood at 1.13% as of 30 June 2025, as against 0.99% as of 31 March 2025 and 1.26% as of 30 June 2024.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 401.95 crore as of 30 June 2025, as against Rs 364.11 crore as of 31 March 2025 and Rs 430.16 crore as of 30 June 2024.

Meanwhile, the net non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 138.62 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared with Rs 117.94 crore as of 31 March 2025 and Rs 130.61 crore as of 30 June 2024.

As of 30 June 2025, the provision coverage ratio (PCR), including technical write-offs, is 87.31%.

The capital adequacy ratio under Basel III stood at 18.26% in Q1 FY26, compared with 16.12% in Q4 FY25 and 13.37% in Q1 FY25.

Dhanlaxmi Bank is in the business of providing banking services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

