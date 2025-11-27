Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1941, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.82% in last one year as compared to a 9.77% jump in NIFTY and a 5.22% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1941, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 26251.5. The Sensex is at 85859.63, up 0.29%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 6.94% in last one month.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22862.35, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1952, up 0.86% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 29.82% in last one year as compared to a 9.77% jump in NIFTY and a 5.22% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.84 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 1.16%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 1.16%

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.2%

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.2%

Saregama India Ltd gains for third straight session

Saregama India Ltd gains for third straight session

Tips Music Ltd up for third consecutive session

Tips Music Ltd up for third consecutive session

Reliance Power Ltd spurts 1.95%

Reliance Power Ltd spurts 1.95%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGoogle Map Gemini AI IntegrationCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon