Atlantaa reports consolidated net profit of Rs 223.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2260.98% to Rs 91.37 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 537.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 32.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 157.06% to Rs 132.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Atlantaa reported to Rs 223.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 36.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2260.98% to Rs 91.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.